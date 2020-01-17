Tables Chairs And Other Unrelated Objects 9

This exhibition draws from all three levels of OCAD University’s Furniture Design Minor. With an emphasis on the exploration of furniture as a vital psychological and physical support for human activity, students are encouraged to explore the relationship between design theory and construction process. They are asked to consider furniture as a reflection of social and cultural behaviour, and as a medium for personal expression. Curated by Kristi Chen & Courtney Thompson.

Jan 17-26, reception 2-4 pm Jan 18. Free. Part of DesignTO.