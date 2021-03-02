Tafel Talks: Emotional Rescue

NOW MagazineAll EventsTafel Talks: Emotional Rescue

How does choral singing enhance our wellbeing? Online panel discussion and audience Q&A moderated by Cory Knight (tenor), Tafelmusik Chamber Choir. March 18 at 7 pm. $5. http://tafelmusik.org

 

2021-03-18 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-03-18 @ 08:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Virtual Event

