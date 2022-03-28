Tafelmusik: Bach B-Minor Mass

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Chamber Choir is honoured to perform the first classical concert to be presented in the newly revitalized Massey Hall, Bach’s B-Minor Mass, on May 5 at 7:30 pm.

Renowned conductor Masaaki Suzuki is joined by guest soloists Joanne Lunn, soprano; Tim Mead, countertenor; Thomas Hobbs, tenor; and Jonathon Adams. This milestone concert marks Tafelmusik’s return to Massey Hall after an absence of more than three years. A digital livestream will be broadcast online on May 6 at 7:30pm. tafelmusik.org