Tafelmusik: Bach B-Minor Mass

Mar 28, 2022

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Chamber Choir is honoured to perform the first classical concert to be presented in the newly revitalized Massey Hall, Bach’s B-Minor Mass, on May 5 at 7:30 pm.

Renowned conductor Masaaki Suzuki is joined by guest soloists Joanne Lunn, soprano; Tim Mead, countertenor; Thomas Hobbs, tenor; and Jonathon Adams. This milestone concert marks Tafelmusik’s return to Massey Hall after an absence of more than three years. A digital livestream will be broadcast online on May 6 at 7:30pm. tafelmusik.org

Location Address - 178 Victoria St, Toronto, ON M5B 1T7

Event Price - $52.90-$149

Thu, May 5th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM

Massey Hall

Concert or Performance

Music

