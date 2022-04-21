Tafelmusik: Bach Motets Return

Tafelmusik presents a magical evening of motets and chorales written by members of the Bach family, including such treasures as J.S. Bach’s Jesu, meine Freude and Singet dem Herrn. The choral selections are interwoven with excerpts from Bach’s solo instrumental music, including the sublime Sarabande for cello from the Suite no. 5 in C Minor performed by Kieran Campbell, the Giga from the Partita in D Minor for violin performed by Geneviève Gilardeau, and preludes for organ and harpsichord, performed by Charlotte Nediger.

“This concert concluding the choir’s 40th-anniversary season is a very special one for us, offering a many-hued tapestry of motets by Bach and his forbears. Bach’s motets are among the most challenging yet rewarding works written for singers, and we interweave them with intimate works for solo instruments. We are looking forward to performing this concert before a live audience in the welcoming surroundings of Eglinton St George’s United Church,” says Ivars Taurins.

Tafelmusik Chamber Choir directed by Ivars Taurins. June 18 at 8 pm. $40. Eglinton St George’s United Church, 35 Lytton. tafelmusik.org