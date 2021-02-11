Tafelmusik & Family

NOW MagazineAll EventsTafelmusik & Family

Online concert with performances by Tafelmusik musicians alongside their children. Premieres February 15 at 1 pm, streaming to February 28. Free. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wfuBxCgG8k&feature=youtu.be

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-02-15 to
2021-02-28
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

