NOW MagazineAll EventsTafelmusik: On The Road

Tafelmusik: On The Road

Tafelmusik: On The Road

by
15 15 people viewed this event.

Spring Digital Season online guided tour of baroque Europe through a colourful array of chamber works. April 8 at 8 pm. $25. http://tafelmusik.org

 

Date And Time

2021-04-08 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-04-08 @ 09:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.