NOW MagazineAll EventsTafelmusik: Spotlight 15

Tafelmusik: Spotlight 15

Tafelmusik: Spotlight 15

by
19 19 people viewed this event.

Spring Digital Concert Series. Fifteen soloists and fourteen concertos are featured in this playful mix-and-match showcase of Tafelmusik’s artistry. June 24 at 8 pm. Single tickets on sale June 3. http://tafelmusik.org

 

Date And Time

2021-06-24 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-06-24 @ 09:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.