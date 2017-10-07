Tai Chi Social With Strangers

L'Amoureaux Community Centre/Mary Ward Secondary School 2000 McNicoll, Toronto, Ontario M1V5E9

Multi-generational event to connect the large population of seniors in the neighbourhood to the people in the community. Barrier-free space to socialize, practice tai chi & encourage seniors to teach tai chi and engage with children, youth and families of the community. 1-4 pm. Free.

L'Amoureaux Community Centre/Mary Ward Secondary School 2000 McNicoll, Toronto, Ontario M1V5E9 View Map
All Ages, Free
Community Events
416-844-5673
