Taiko Returns - Esprit Orchestra

This concert features Anishinaabekwe composer/performer Barbara Croall performs as vocalist and traditional flutist in her Mijidwewinan (Messages), composer/pianist Christopher Goddard performs in his new Piano Concerto, composer Eugene Astapov will conduct his work, A Still Life. The popular taiko drumming group Nagata Shachu will return to preform Maki Ishii’s Mono-Prism. 8 pm. $20-$45. espritorchestra.com/concert-tickets/concert/taiko-returns