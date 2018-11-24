Lotte Reiniger Retrospective Screening

Charlotte “Lotte” Reiniger (1899-1981) was a German film director and the foremost pioneer of silhouette animation. She animated over 40 films and developed the animation table – a setup considered to be one of the predecessors to the first multiplane camera. Join the Toronto Animated Image Society for a retrospective presentation of 16mm films made by Reiniger & pay tribute to an animation legend. 6:30 pm. $8 (members $5), at eventbrite.ca

