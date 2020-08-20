Take Back The Night: West End TO

March to protest the surge in street harassment, sexual assaults, and attempted abductions in Toronto’s West End organized by a group of women living in the West End who refuse to be intimidated. We want to move and live freely. We believe it is important to recognize what’s going on, and to extend solidarity and support to one another. We invite all women (no TERFs), gender non-conforming, and two-spirit people—especially those who have been intimidated, harassed, attacked, or afraid to walk alone—to join us in the street. Let’s take back the night. 7:30 pm. https://www.facebook.com/events/298743198023549

**EVERYONE IS WELCOME; cis-men are asked to show solidarity by marching toward the back**

Accessibility: Street march with a Rest & Ride Van for people who need breaks along the way. Bring an instrument/noisemaker.

Bring a mask and hand sanitizer. Extra PPE will be available at the march