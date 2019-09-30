Take The Plant, Save The Planet

Google Calendar - Take The Plant, Save The Planet - 2019-09-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Take The Plant, Save The Planet - 2019-09-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Take The Plant, Save The Planet - 2019-09-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Take The Plant, Save The Planet - 2019-09-30 19:00:00

Steelworkers Hall 25 Cecil, Toronto, Ontario

Take the Plant, Save the Planet: Create Good Jobs, Make Sustainable Products, Challenge Climate Change – Join us for a discussion with Linda McQuaig (author and journalist), James Hutt (LEAP), Rebecca Keetch (autoworker, Green Jobs Oshawa) and Fred Hahn (CUPE Ontario). Show solidarity with Green Jobs Oshawa, make public ownership of the Oshawa plant an election issue. 7 pm. Free.

facebook.com/events/2411270225607689

Info

Steelworkers Hall 25 Cecil, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
