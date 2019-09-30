Take the Plant, Save the Planet: Create Good Jobs, Make Sustainable Products, Challenge Climate Change – Join us for a discussion with Linda McQuaig (author and journalist), James Hutt (LEAP), Rebecca Keetch (autoworker, Green Jobs Oshawa) and Fred Hahn (CUPE Ontario). Show solidarity with Green Jobs Oshawa, make public ownership of the Oshawa plant an election issue. 7 pm. Free.

facebook.com/events/2411270225607689