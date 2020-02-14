Taking Back Valentine's Day II
Junction City Music Hall 2907 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario
Members of PONY, Pretty Matty, So Young, Weak Hands, Wild Black, Feels Fine, Baby Band and Nice Going cover emo bands like Jimmy Eat World, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Fall Out Boy and Thrice. Benefits Supporting Our Youth, a local organization that helps LGBT2SQ youth. 8 pm. $15 (no one turned away).
