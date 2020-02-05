Taking Liberties Collective presents a play by Dave Carley. Taking Liberties looks at five decades in the life of a city, when ordinary citizens make extraordinary choices. The drama focuses on civil libertarian issues, including censorship, freedom of expression and journalistic ethics. Previews from Feb 5, opens Feb 7 and runs to Feb 23, Wed-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat 4 pm, Sun 2 pm. $20-$30. In the Ballroom.

takingliberties.bpt.me