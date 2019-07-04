Taking Root: The Vision Of Wangari Maathai
Scarborough Village Community Centre 3600 Kingston, Toronto, Ontario
Toronto Climate Film Festival screens the documentary about the founder of the Green Belt Movement and 2004 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. Followed by Q&A session. 7 pm. Free/pwyc. Takes place at Scarborough Action for Neighbourhood Change, Scarborough Village Rec Centre.
RSVP on eventbrite.ca/e/63181222738
