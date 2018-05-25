Talk Is Free Theatre presents a show by Darrell Dennis. Tales of an Urban Indian is a semi-autobiographical story of Simon Douglas, a contemporary First Nations man, and the array of characters that come in and out of Simon Douglas' life. This dark comedy unfolds on a City of Mississauga MiWay transit bus as makes its way in downtown Mississauga stopping at key points on the journey. Opens May 25 and runs to Jun 3, Fri-Sun 7:30 pm, mat Sun 2:30 pm. $60.

See website for details and to buy tickets.