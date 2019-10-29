Tales Of Horror: A Halloween Fundraiser

Soup Can Theatre presents a fundraiser featuring an evening of readings from classic ghost and horror stories and a candle-lit tour of the oldest remaining house from the original site of the Town of York. Oct 29 at 8 pm (doors 7:30 pm). $10 advance, $12 at door.

All proceeds from this event will go towards the remount of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, presented by The Three Ships Collective and supported by Soup Can Theatre, running Dec 1-22 at Campbell House.