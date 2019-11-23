Toronto Biennial of Art event with Ange Loft and Jumblies Theatre open to adults and older youth of all experiences, backgrounds, and abilities, the activity begins with a presentation of the Treaty text and images from the previous workshop, along with the poetry from the "Before All Else: Place and Relationship" activity pack. In small teams, these texts are collaboratively disassembled and reassembled as short spoken and/or musical performances. Invited artists and musicians join the creative process, encouraging participants to co-create, culminating in a site-specific performance piece that takes place across the Small Arms site. 11 am-1 pm, Nov 23. Free. torontobiennial.org/programs/talking-treaties-text-and-sound