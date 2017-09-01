Tallboys Craft Beer House 5-Year Anniversary
Tallboys Craft Beer House 838 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1M2
Cheers to 5 Years of Tallboys!
Tallboys Craft Beer House is celebrating its milestone 5-year anniversary on Friday, September 1st. The Bloor West staple will kick off celebrations at 4 pm with guest DJs, beer vendors handing out delicious samples, tasty food, raffles and more! Stop by the family-run, Toronto favourite as they thank the staff and community that have been integral to their success.
