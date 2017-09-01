Tallboys Craft Beer House 5-Year Anniversary

Google Calendar - Tallboys Craft Beer House 5-Year Anniversary - 2017-09-01 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tallboys Craft Beer House 5-Year Anniversary - 2017-09-01 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tallboys Craft Beer House 5-Year Anniversary - 2017-09-01 16:00:00 iCalendar - Tallboys Craft Beer House 5-Year Anniversary - 2017-09-01 16:00:00

Tallboys Craft Beer House 838 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1M2

Cheers to 5 Years of Tallboys!

Tallboys Craft Beer House is celebrating its milestone 5-year anniversary on Friday, September 1st. The Bloor West staple will kick off celebrations at 4 pm with guest DJs, beer vendors handing out delicious samples, tasty food, raffles and more! Stop by the family-run, Toronto favourite as they thank the staff and community that have been integral to their success.

Info
Tallboys Craft Beer House 838 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1M2 View Map
Food & Drink
416-535-7486
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Tallboys Craft Beer House 5-Year Anniversary - 2017-09-01 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tallboys Craft Beer House 5-Year Anniversary - 2017-09-01 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tallboys Craft Beer House 5-Year Anniversary - 2017-09-01 16:00:00 iCalendar - Tallboys Craft Beer House 5-Year Anniversary - 2017-09-01 16:00:00