Tallboys Craft Beer House 5-Year Anniversary

Cheers to 5 Years of Tallboys!

Tallboys Craft Beer House is celebrating its milestone 5-year anniversary on Friday, September 1st. The Bloor West staple will kick off celebrations at 4 pm with guest DJs, beer vendors handing out delicious samples, tasty food, raffles and more! Stop by the family-run, Toronto favourite as they thank the staff and community that have been integral to their success.