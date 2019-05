Buddhist scholar Master Tam Shek-Wing is a third-generation Geshan-Chinese painter. Tam turns 85 in 2019, five of his artist-friends will celebrate with a joint exhibition. They are friends old and new, as fellow artists, as chef and diners, and from afar by way of the Dalai Lama. Jun 19-Jul 2, reception 1-3 pmĀ Jun 23. Free.