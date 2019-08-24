Tamil Fest 2019
Markham Road from Passmore to McNicoll, Toronto, Ontario
Tamil Fest 2019 is the largest Tamil street festival of its kind outside of the Indian subcontinent. Last year crowds exceeded 200,000 people including Toronto’s Mayor John Tory and Jaffna’s Mayor Emmanuel Arnold. This two-day festival is a unique platform to showcase and exhibit traditional and modern Tamil culture, cuisine, arts and entertainment. Aug 24-25, Sat-Sun noon-9 pm. Free.
Info
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Festivals