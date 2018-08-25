Tamil Fest
Markham Road from Passmore to McNicoll, Toronto, Ontario
Canadian and Tamil entertainment, variety of traditional Tamil cuisine, Tamil exhibits , interactive educational youth and children's exhibitions and workshops, traditional Tamil street performances and diversity acts showcasing Toronto’s multicultural landscape. Aug 25 & 26. Noon-11 pm, Sat, 11am-9 pm, Sun. Free.
Info
Markham Road from Passmore to McNicoll, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events