Tamil Fest

Markham Road from Passmore to McNicoll, Toronto, Ontario

Canadian and Tamil entertainment, variety of traditional Tamil cuisine, Tamil exhibits , interactive educational youth and children's exhibitions and workshops, traditional Tamil street performances and diversity acts showcasing Toronto’s multicultural landscape. Aug 25 & 26. Noon-11 pm, Sat, 11am-9 pm, Sun. Free. 

Markham Road from Passmore to McNicoll, Toronto, Ontario
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
