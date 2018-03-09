Tan Dun's Water Passion

Trinity-St. Paul's Centre 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Award-winning composer Tan Dun (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) employs 17 dramatically lit water bowls to adorn the stage in this dramatic reimagining of Bach’s great masterpiece. Using water as a sound and symbol transition, he explores themes of birth, death and resurrection. Water Passion is a powerful narrative exploring a range of styles from Mongolian overtone singing, to Peking Opera, to Bach. David Fallis conducts Choir21 with baritone and soprano soloists and a small instrumental ensemble in this distinctly modern reworking of a timeless liturgical text. 8 pm. $37.50-$67.50. bit.ly/2DYngrG

