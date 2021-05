Tangled Art + Disability and the AGO present a talk by Ghanian-born, Toronto-based Deaf visual artist Peter Owusu-Ansah. May 7 at 11 am ET. Free. On Facebook Live.

Spurred by calls for disability justice and the desire for a more equitable and intersectional future, the disability arts movement is pushing forward with renewed political intention to disrupt conventional understandings of the arts.

ago.ca/events/tangled-art-talks-peter-owusu-ansah