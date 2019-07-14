The Tanguero Workshop is a major international festival for professional musicians performing authentic Argentine tango. The festival features several free events open to the public, with music from the Golden Age of tango to contemporary compositions, performed by ensembles from across North America and Argentina. The festival features Julián Peralta, icon of the new tango movement, who will perform his own compositions with selected artists from the workshop.

See website for details: workshop.moretango.org