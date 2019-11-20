TAP:EX Augmented Opera

Sidewalk Labs 307 Lake Shore E, Toronto, Ontario

Tapestry Opera presents an opera by Michael Hidetoshi Mori, Debi Wong and Benton Roark. This new work explores a macabre take on a Silicon Valley product launch. The audience is invited as the first guests to learn about Elyisum, a new cloud-based technology that reimagines the afterlife as a perfect curation of your best memories. Nov 20-23 at 8 pm. $40. 

Presented in association with re:Naissance Opera.

tapestryopera.com/tapex-augmented-opera

