Tap This! A Queerated Opera Series

Tapestry Opera presents queer opera concerts, featuring works by Joel Klein, David Eliakis, Jeremy Dutcher & others. Jun 7-9, see website for details. $25 & up.

Queers Crash the Opera – A selection of queer-themed opera curated by music director David Eliakis. Jun 7 & 8 at 7 pm.

Queers Of The Night – Soprano Teiya Kasahara subverts the tropes of women in opera with her trademark butch couture and powerful coloratura, with collaborative pianist David Eliakis. Jun 7 at 9 pm; Jun 9 at 4 pm.

Cocktales With Maria Toilette – Gutter Opera Collective presents as gay sex drag cabaret opera starring Maria Toilette, a mix of classical opera with first-person retellings of early sexual experiences. Jun 8 & 9 at 9 pm.