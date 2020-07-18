Tapestry Opera presents Box Concerts

With support from our friends at Soulpepper Theatre, Tapestry Opera has built a compact travelling “box stage” for singers and instrumentalists to perform from. Box Concerts brings free curbside concerts to communities, care homes, and frontline workers, and paid tickets for neighbourhood performances. Torontonians who are missing the thrill of live music can book a performance to enjoy from their own porches, or donate a performance to a worthy health facility or community area. All revenue goes directly to the artists and performers who make this program possible. July 1 to October 1.

Visit our website for photos and videos and more information: https://tapestryopera.com/performances/box-concerts/