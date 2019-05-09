Now in its fourth year, Tarragon Theatre’s Project in Scarborough presents the premiere of six original plays by six emerging playwrights from Scarborough. The plays were developed under the guidance of Tarragon Theatre’s Education Coordinator, Caitie Graham. Student actors from Campbell CI, Miliken Mills H. S. and R.H. King Academy are partnered with UTSC directors and Ryerson University stage managers to present the new work. May 9 at 12:45 pm. Free. Tickets available at the door.