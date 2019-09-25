Northbound Gallery presents: Metamorphic Reflections, a series of portrait paintings by Tasneem Dairywala, inspired by stories of Toronto residents from diverse demographics. Each painting is started through a question that encourages the subject to self-reflect on how they define and value themselves. The life-sized portraits are painted on mirrors and aim to capture the subjects’ presence and aura. Sep 25-Nov 24. Free.

Gallery hours: Tue-Fri 1-6 pm.