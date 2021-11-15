Festival includes Reykjavík Calling concert, film screening, literature round table, an elemental sound bath, DJ ice skating night and more. Dec 2-5. Free. Reserve.

https://www.inspiredbyiceland.com/events/taste-of-iceland-in-toronto-the-heros-journey-to/

Due to COVID-19 safety and capacity restrictions, pre-registration for all events is encouraged. Pre-registration does not guarantee entry as all events are first come, first served.