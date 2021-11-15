Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Taste Of Iceland

Nov 15, 2021

Taste Of Iceland

14 14 people viewed this event.

Festival includes Reykjavík Calling concert, film screening, literature round table, an elemental sound bath, DJ ice skating night and more. Dec 2-5. Free. Reserve.

https://www.inspiredbyiceland.com/events/taste-of-iceland-in-toronto-the-heros-journey-to/ 

Due to COVID-19 safety and capacity restrictions, pre-registration for all events is encouraged. Pre-registration does not guarantee entry as all events are first come, first served. 

Additional Details

Event Price - free, pre-register

Date And Time
Thu, Dec 2nd, 2021
Sun, Dec 5th, 2021 to

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Community Events

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine