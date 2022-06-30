Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Taste of Lawrence 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Taste of Lawrence 2022

1 1 people viewed this event.

The Wexford Heights Business Improvement Area welcomes you to the 18th Annual Taste of Lawrence Festival this July 8, 9, and 10, 2022

Join us for a fun-filled weekend that has something for everyone! From non-stop entertainment including an array of music and dance performances to mouth-watering flavours offered up by various multicultural food vendors to midway rides and more.

Named Scarborough’s largest street festival, the three-day food and cultural festival will take place along Lawrence Avenue East, between Warden and Birchmount.

  • Friday July 8 from 6-11 pm
  • Saturday July 9 from 11 am-11 pm
  • Sunday July 10 from 11 am-7 pm

Additional Details

Location Address - Lawrence E between Warden and Birchmount

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 8th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM
to Sun, Jul 10th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Festivals

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine