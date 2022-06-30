Taste of Lawrence 2022

The Wexford Heights Business Improvement Area welcomes you to the 18th Annual Taste of Lawrence Festival this July 8, 9, and 10, 2022

Join us for a fun-filled weekend that has something for everyone! From non-stop entertainment including an array of music and dance performances to mouth-watering flavours offered up by various multicultural food vendors to midway rides and more.

Named Scarborough’s largest street festival, the three-day food and cultural festival will take place along Lawrence Avenue East, between Warden and Birchmount.