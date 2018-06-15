Taste Of Little Italy
Little Italy College from Bathurst to Shaw, Toronto, Ontario
Live music on street corners & stages, extended patios, vendors, carnival rides, a kids' learn-to-skate park and more at this street festival. Live music by Yiannis Kapoulas, Sol De Cuba, Dr Draw, Orchestra Silvani, Isla Craig and others. Jun 15-17, Fri from 7 pm, Sat-Sun from noon to 11 pm. Free.
