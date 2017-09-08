Taste Of The Kingsway
The Kingsway Bloor West, Prince Edward to Montgomery, Toronto, Ontario
International cuisine, live entertainment on four stages, vendors, interactive exhibits, dog show, midway rides and more at this street festival. Sep 8-10, Fri 6-10 pm, Sat 11 am-10 pm, Sun 11 am-6 pm. Free. Along Bloor Street West, from Prince Edward Dr to Montgomery Rd.
More info: thekingsway.ca/events/taste-of-the-kingsway
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Festivals