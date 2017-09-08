International cuisine, live entertainment on four stages, vendors, interactive exhibits, dog show, midway rides and more at this street festival. Sep 8-10, Fri 6-10 pm, Sat 11 am-10 pm, Sun 11 am-6 pm. Free. Along Bloor Street West, from Prince Edward Dr to Montgomery Rd.

More info: thekingsway.ca/events/taste-of-the-kingsway