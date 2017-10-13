TAVES Consumer Electronics Shows
Toronto Congress Centre 650 Dixon, Toronto, Ontario M9W 1J1
Showcase for technology, innovation and the latest consumer electronic trends including robotics, wearables, smart devices, video gaming hardware & software, home & personal HiFi, home theatre, 3D printing, drones, remote control toys, digital imaging products, electronic gadgets as well as electric car/bike technology. Oct 13-15, Fri 11 am-7 pm, Sat 10 am-6 pm, Sun 10 am-4 pm. $10-$25/day, family-pack and multi-day passes available.
Info
Toronto Congress Centre 650 Dixon, Toronto, Ontario M9W 1J1 View Map
Partner
Personal & Professional Development