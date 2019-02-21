Tax Benefits For Indigenous Peoples

to Google Calendar - Tax Benefits For Indigenous Peoples - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tax Benefits For Indigenous Peoples - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tax Benefits For Indigenous Peoples - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tax Benefits For Indigenous Peoples - 2019-02-21 18:00:00

Riverdale Public Library 370 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario M4K 2M8

A representative from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will talk about tax benefits and credits for Indigenous peoples, and where to get help filing taxes. 6-7 pm. Free. RSVP on eventbrite.ca/e/53079576442

Presented as part of Toronto Public Library's Personal Finance programs. For more information, please contact the branch at 416-393-7720.

Info
Riverdale Public Library 370 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario M4K 2M8 View Map
Free
Community Events
416-393-7720
to Google Calendar - Tax Benefits For Indigenous Peoples - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tax Benefits For Indigenous Peoples - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tax Benefits For Indigenous Peoples - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tax Benefits For Indigenous Peoples - 2019-02-21 18:00:00