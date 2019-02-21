Tax Benefits For Indigenous Peoples
A representative from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will talk about tax benefits and credits for Indigenous peoples, and where to get help filing taxes. 6-7 pm. Free. RSVP on eventbrite.ca/e/53079576442
Presented as part of Toronto Public Library's Personal Finance programs. For more information, please contact the branch at 416-393-7720.
