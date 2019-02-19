Tax Credits For Newcomers And Emigrants
Riverdale Public Library 370 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario M4K 2M8
A representative from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will talk about benefits, credits, filing obligations of newcomers and more. 6 pm. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.ca/e/52974937464
Presented as part of Toronto Public Library's Personal Finance programs. For more information, please contact the branch at 416-393-7720.
