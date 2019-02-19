Tax Credits For Newcomers And Emigrants

to Google Calendar - Tax Credits For Newcomers And Emigrants - 2019-02-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tax Credits For Newcomers And Emigrants - 2019-02-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tax Credits For Newcomers And Emigrants - 2019-02-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tax Credits For Newcomers And Emigrants - 2019-02-19 18:00:00

Riverdale Public Library 370 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario M4K 2M8

A representative from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will talk about benefits, credits, filing obligations of newcomers and more. 6 pm. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.ca/e/52974937464

Presented as part of Toronto Public Library's Personal Finance programs. For more information, please contact the branch at 416-393-7720.

Info
Riverdale Public Library 370 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario M4K 2M8 View Map
Free
Community Events
416-393-7720
to Google Calendar - Tax Credits For Newcomers And Emigrants - 2019-02-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tax Credits For Newcomers And Emigrants - 2019-02-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tax Credits For Newcomers And Emigrants - 2019-02-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tax Credits For Newcomers And Emigrants - 2019-02-19 18:00:00