Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce…Pandemic

TO Live and Buddies In Bad Times Theatre present the virtual vaudeville that blends music, film, burlesque, and random acts of fabulousness. The event features a full band and cameo appearances by Dusty Childers, Sister Rosemary Chicken, sidhe degreene, Romeo-Jay Jacinto, Glenn Marla, Travis Santell Rowland (Qween), and Timothy White Eagle. Dec 12 at 7 pm (and then on demand to Jan 2 as pay what you can). Pay what you can, starting at $10. Adult content. After-party to follow.

https://www.tolive.com/holidaysauce

Mac dedicates Holiday Sauce to Mother Flawless Sabrina, Mac’s drag mother, who passed away three weeks before the live show made its world premiere at Town Hall NYC in December 2017. As a tribute to her, each institution presenting Holiday Sauce…Pandemic! is honouring a local elder who has made a significant contribution to nurturing the queer community in their city. TO Live and Buddies in Bad Times Theatre have selected leZlie lee kam, a fierce, differently-abled queer dyke community activist, storyteller, and 2SLGBTQI+ awareness consultant and workshop facilitator.