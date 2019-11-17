TBA Series: Chapter 3

TBA features lineups of unannounced performers representing the diversity of Toronto, and beyond, free from hype or headliner. Transcending genre and encouraging collaboration, the Series cuts through descriptors to get to the heart of what matters: Great live music. Two artists, whose identities will be revealed at the show, will perform, and collaborate, for an intimate audience, demonstrating how music transcends boundaries of all kinds. 3:30-6 pm. $0-$50.

showpass.com/tba-chapter3