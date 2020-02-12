Toronto Black Film Festival

Created in 2013 by the Fabienne Colas Foundation, TBFF showcases the most outstanding and most powerful Black films while creating a space to debate major cultural, social and socio-economic issues. Max Carlson's Princess Of The Row is the opening night screening. TBFF will also host an intimate evening with Spike Lee, plus film screenings, live music and spoken word performances, kids' workshops and more.

February 12-17, at Carlton Cinemas, Isabel Bader Theatre, AGO Jackman Hall and Upper Deck by Fran's. $12-$25, Spike Lee event $59-$99, kids' workshops free.

#TBFF20