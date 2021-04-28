NOW MagazineAll EventsTCAF – Richard Sala Memorial

TCAF – Richard Sala Memorial

Friends and colleagues of the late, great cartoonist Richard Sala gather to remember him and discuss his singular body of work. This panel brings together Daniel Clowes (Patience), Rina Ayuyang (Blame This on the Boogie), Eric Haven (Cryptoid), Adrian Tomine (The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist), and Eric Reynolds, Associate Publisher at Fantagraphics, to share memories of Richard and to acknowledge his unquestionable impact on the history of alternative comics. May 14 from 5-7 pm. http://www.torontocomics.com/

 

Date And Time

2021-05-14 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-05-14 @ 07:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

