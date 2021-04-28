TCAF – Richard Sala Memorial

Friends and colleagues of the late, great cartoonist Richard Sala gather to remember him and discuss his singular body of work. This panel brings together Daniel Clowes (Patience), Rina Ayuyang (Blame This on the Boogie), Eric Haven (Cryptoid), Adrian Tomine (The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist), and Eric Reynolds, Associate Publisher at Fantagraphics, to share memories of Richard and to acknowledge his unquestionable impact on the history of alternative comics. May 14 from 5-7 pm. http://www.torontocomics.com/