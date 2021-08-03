COVID-19

Team Canada Homecoming Celebration

Performances by elijah woods and Jessia at this outdoor drive-in event with appearances from Olympians. Aug 12 from 7-10 pm..

Aug 3, 2021

Performances by elijah woods and Jessia at this outdoor drive-in event with appearances from Olympians. Aug 12 from 7-10 pm. $15 per vehicle. Reserve. Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/team-canada-homecoming-at-cf-sherway-gardens-tickets-161221727527

Additional Details

Location - Sherway Gardens

Venue Address - 25 The West Mall, Toronto

Date And Time
2021-08-12 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-08-12 @ 10:00 PM

Location
25 The West Mall, Toronto, 25 The West Mall, Toronto

Event Types
Other

Event Category
Community Events

Location Page

Sherway Gardens

Event Tags

