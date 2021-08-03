Team Canada Homecoming Celebration

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Performances by elijah woods and Jessia at this outdoor drive-in event with appearances from Olympians. Aug 12 from 7-10 pm..
Performances by elijah woods and Jessia at this outdoor drive-in event with appearances from Olympians. Aug 12 from 7-10 pm. $15 per vehicle. Reserve. Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/team-canada-homecoming-at-cf-sherway-gardens-tickets-161221727527
Location - Sherway Gardens
Venue Address - 25 The West Mall, Toronto