Teamsters and Turtles: 20 Years Since the Battle of Seattle

Dinner and discussion. 20 years ago tens of thousands descended on Seattle to protest the World Trade Organization (WTO). It was about to institute a new set of corporate rights policies that would be devastating to poor and working people and the planet particularly in the global south. A coalition of environmentalists, Indigenous peoples, and trade unions demonstrated and fought the police for 5 days to shut it down. Hear about this historic protest and lessons for today. 6 pm. $7 to $20 sliding scale. No one turned away.