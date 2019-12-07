Teamsters and Turtles: 20 Years Since the Battle of Seattle
Steelworkers Hall 25 Cecil, Toronto, Ontario
Dinner and discussion. 20 years ago tens of thousands descended on Seattle to protest the World Trade Organization (WTO). It was about to institute a new set of corporate rights policies that would be devastating to poor and working people and the planet particularly in the global south. A coalition of environmentalists, Indigenous peoples, and trade unions demonstrated and fought the police for 5 days to shut it down. Hear about this historic protest and lessons for today. 6 pm. $7 to $20 sliding scale. No one turned away.
Steelworkers Hall 25 Cecil, Toronto, Ontario View Map
