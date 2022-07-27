Tebey, Five Roses

Shotgun Rider Part II Tour concert. October 4 at 8 pm (doors 7 pm). $25. Opera House, 735 Queen East. ticketweb.ca

Nashville resident and Ontario, Canada native, Tebey, is a platinum selling artist, award-winning producer and accomplished songwriter with multiple #1 songs in his repertoire of hits. His much-mispronounced name (read: TAY-bay) is of Nigerian descent – his father’s birthplace, but Tebey grew up in the small town of Peterborough and went to high school in Burlington.