Tebey, Five Roses

Jul 27, 2022

Shotgun Rider Part II Tour concert. October 4 at 8 pm (doors 7 pm). $25. Opera House, 735 Queen East. ticketweb.ca

Nashville resident and Ontario, Canada native, Tebey, is a platinum selling artist, award-winning producer and accomplished songwriter with multiple #1 songs in his repertoire of hits. His much-mispronounced name (read: TAY-bay) is of Nigerian descent – his father’s birthplace, but Tebey grew up in the small town of Peterborough and went to high school in Burlington.

Additional Details

Location Address - 735 Queen St East, Toronto ON M4M 1H1

Event Price - $25

Date And Time

Tue, Oct 4th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location

Opera House

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

