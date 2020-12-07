NOW MagazineAll EventsTechnical Difficulties

Art Metropole event Gifts by Artists fundraiser. The fundraiser sale of editions designed to inhabit the digital devices you use everyday; zoom backgrounds, phone wallpapers, screensavers, and the like. Technical Difficulties features works by artists Steven Beckly, Patrick Cruz, Sarah Davidson, Julian Hou, Dainesha Nugent-Palache, Philip Ocampo and Benjamin de Boer, Sophia Oppel, Alison Postma, Miles Rufelds, Kathy Slade, Emma Welch, Xuan Ye, Kendra Yee, and Shaheer Zazai. Launch on Dec 12 from 4-6 pm. Available to Jan 12, 2021. https://artmetropole.com/events/technical-difficulties-gifts-by-artists?mc_cid=e2b69aa334&mc_eid=b8cb79e57f

