Evergreen Brick Works 550 Bayview, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3X8
TEDxToronto is a platform for exceptional ideas and a catalyst for profound change. The event includes speakers and performances. With this year’s theme – Rise – the conference will explore many things that are on the rise: technologies and businesses, political movements, online communities, the temperature – our city. 8 am-5 pm, cocktail reception 5-9 pm. $250.
Pre-register: tedxtoronto.com
Evergreen Brick Works 550 Bayview, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3X8
