TEDxUofT 2019: Spectrum

to Google Calendar - TEDxUofT 2019: Spectrum - 2019-03-23 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - TEDxUofT 2019: Spectrum - 2019-03-23 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - TEDxUofT 2019: Spectrum - 2019-03-23 08:00:00 iCalendar - TEDxUofT 2019: Spectrum - 2019-03-23 08:00:00

St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts 27 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B4

Each year, TEDxUofT explore groundbreaking ideas with Toronto’s most talented leaders, innovators, creatives, and researchers. The conference will feature 12 speakers and 3 performers, and will be formatted in a way that allows our speakers and attendees to digest and debate the talks. Join us for a full day of talks, performances, and discussion, focused on the theme of "Spectrum." 8 am-5 pm. $66.40 & up. Pre-register.

facebook.com/events/939663409557556 // hello@tedxuoft.com

Tickets at: https://www.universe.com/events/tedxuoft-2019-spectrum-tickets-toronto-D8VR5X

Info

St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts 27 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B4 View Map
Community Events
to Google Calendar - TEDxUofT 2019: Spectrum - 2019-03-23 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - TEDxUofT 2019: Spectrum - 2019-03-23 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - TEDxUofT 2019: Spectrum - 2019-03-23 08:00:00 iCalendar - TEDxUofT 2019: Spectrum - 2019-03-23 08:00:00