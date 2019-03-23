TEDxUofT 2019: Spectrum
St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts 27 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B4
Each year, TEDxUofT explore groundbreaking ideas with Toronto’s most talented leaders, innovators, creatives, and researchers. The conference will feature 12 speakers and 3 performers, and will be formatted in a way that allows our speakers and attendees to digest and debate the talks. Join us for a full day of talks, performances, and discussion, focused on the theme of "Spectrum." 8 am-5 pm. $66.40 & up. Pre-register.
facebook.com/events/939663409557556 // hello@tedxuoft.com
Tickets at: https://www.universe.com/events/tedxuoft-2019-spectrum-tickets-toronto-D8VR5X