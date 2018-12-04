TEDxWomenTrinityBellwoods

In the wake of #metoo women are showing up to face challenges head on, all while empowering each other to shape the future we all want to see. In this local TEDx event audience members will be treated to new and inspiring ideas and the chance to connect with the community. Live speakers, performers and artists and an after party. 10 am-10 pm. $60. Register at eventbrite.ca

