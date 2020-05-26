Caffeination and Inspiration. A Temple Sinai Next Gen Program (ages 22 to 39). May 26 at 2 pm. Free.

Sinai Stories promotes the art of storytelling from a Jewish lens. With Lance Gitter and host Lorne Rubenstein. May 26 at 7 pm. Free.

Israel Connections with our ShinShinim. Join Elad and Lihi as they share their reflections on their experience in Canada as ShinShinim this year and having to leave during COVID-19, their upcoming military service in light of the pandemic and how Israel is reopening. May 27 at 1 pm.

Book Break - Reading followed by Q&A Harvey Milk: His Many Lives and Death by Lillian Faderman. May 27 at 7 pm. Free.

Public to Personal Revelation -Seeking God's Presence Study Session with Rabbi Lawrence Englander. May 28 at 9 pm. Free.

Calling all Youth (10 to 18 years old)! Bring Your Voices to the L’Dor Vador. May 31 at 1 pm. Free.