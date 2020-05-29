Temple Sinai Shavuot Shabbat Mishpachah Dairy Extravaganza

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Celebrate the joyous festival of Shavuot with a fun dairy (or not) feast that  will be prepared together. Make your own decorations for Shavuot. This Shabbat Mishpachah, celebrate the end of the Omer and receiving the Torah. With two breakout rooms to learn from our clergy: Aleph Group (Grade 1 and under): Sing, learn and have fun! Bet Group (Grades 2 to 5): Explore, grow and engage. We will be preparing mac and cheese. 5:30 pm. Free. templesinai.net

Free, Kid-Friendly
